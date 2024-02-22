Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of -0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

