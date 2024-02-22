Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 9,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 55,483 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

