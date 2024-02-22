Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $68.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.92.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

