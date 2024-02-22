Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.