MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec Stock Up 1.1 %

MasTec stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

