MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

