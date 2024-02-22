Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 187,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.47% of Matador Resources worth $175,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

