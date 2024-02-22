Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,446,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

