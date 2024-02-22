Michael A. Hardesty Sells 955 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $459.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

