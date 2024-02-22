Michael J. Katz Sells 6,655 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

