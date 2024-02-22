Michael Johnson Buys 61,725 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Herbalife Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.78.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.
