Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $279.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $283.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOB opened at $220.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.