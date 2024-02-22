Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 27,446 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Model N Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
