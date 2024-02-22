Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 27,446 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MODN

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.