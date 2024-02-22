Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 8,241 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $217,397.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

