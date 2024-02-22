Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 8,241 Shares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $217,397.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Read Our Latest Report on MODN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

