Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $460.00 at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $435.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

MOH opened at $398.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average of $349.78. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

