MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $427.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

