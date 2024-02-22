MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $427.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.