Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $61.73 Average PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,737,000 after purchasing an additional 550,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.14 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

