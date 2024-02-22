Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

