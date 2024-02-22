MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI opened at $555.65 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

