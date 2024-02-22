MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

MVBF stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. TheStreet cut MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MVB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

