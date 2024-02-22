Myles Kleeger Sells 6,334 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $364,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,286.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $800,550.00.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

