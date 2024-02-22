Myles Kleeger Sells 6,874 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,690.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,334 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $364,331.68.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $800,550.00.

BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Braze by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

