National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$65.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.