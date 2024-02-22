National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 353.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,359 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Bank by 26.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

