National Bankshares Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AEM opened at C$65.85 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.76.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.