Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Financial Comparison

Nauticus Robotics and Hesai Group are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nauticus Robotics and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,120.54%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 660.31%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Hesai Group.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 1.30 -$28.26 million ($0.41) -0.72 Hesai Group $1.72 billion 0.28 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -7.19

Nauticus Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nauticus Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74%

Summary

Hesai Group beats Nauticus Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

