NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTES opened at $106.89 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

