Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $553.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $573.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.