NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Down 6.2%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 20,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.
NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.
NeurAxis Company Profile
NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.
