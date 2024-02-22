Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $598.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

