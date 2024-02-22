NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

