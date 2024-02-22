NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -342.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2,024.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.