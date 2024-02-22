Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $53.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.