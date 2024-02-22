Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $53.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker
Nextracker Price Performance
Shares of NXT opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.