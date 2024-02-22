NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 77,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NI opened at $26.25 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

