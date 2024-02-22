Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

