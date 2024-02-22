Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $253.43 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $260.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

