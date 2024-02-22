Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.37% of Nordson worth $174,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 0.9 %

Nordson stock opened at $261.69 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.41.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.