Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $238.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE NSC opened at $257.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

