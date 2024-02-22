Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.43. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of C$2.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

