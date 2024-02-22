Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

