NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.27 on Thursday. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Our Latest Report on NOV

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.