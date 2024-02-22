Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,255,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.71%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

