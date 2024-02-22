Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $332,716,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.