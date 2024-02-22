Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Financial Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and GigCapital5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.23 -$14.52 million ($16.22) -0.04 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -191.82% -141.02% -90.34% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Nuwellis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

