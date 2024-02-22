NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.67.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $109.93 on Monday. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

