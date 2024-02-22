NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.80.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

