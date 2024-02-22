NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.93.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.36 and its 200 day moving average is $500.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

