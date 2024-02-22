NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

