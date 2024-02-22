O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

